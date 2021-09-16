Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 205 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $166,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAI opened at $55.89 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAI. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

