Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

