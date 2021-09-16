Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 72,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $209.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

