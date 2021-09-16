Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

ADI stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

