Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $590.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.02 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. 651,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.