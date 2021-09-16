Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $590.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.02 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. 651,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
