Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,087.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $146.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.