Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 343,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962,539. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

