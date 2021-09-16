Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,300,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.61. 705,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,982. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

