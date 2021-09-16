Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $168.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $167.91 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

