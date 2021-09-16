Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $168.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $167.91 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.