Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. NICE reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $119,884,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $88,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.50. The company had a trading volume of 164,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,245. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $304.50. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.03 and a 200 day moving average of $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

