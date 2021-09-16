Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $190.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.66 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $140.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $753.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $964,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

