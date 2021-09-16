Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLBS shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

