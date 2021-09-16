Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $303,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.