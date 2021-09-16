Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 42,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,418. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

