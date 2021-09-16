Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

POOL stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.69. The company had a trading volume of 248,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,936. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.38 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

