Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Qualys posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,555 shares of company stock worth $42,137,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Qualys by 117.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Qualys by 160.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,086,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,382. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

