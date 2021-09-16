Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Target Price at $34.25

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGDDY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.25. 56,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

