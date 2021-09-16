Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target at $43.09

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.09.
CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,581 shares of company stock worth $1,092,266. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
