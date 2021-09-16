Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target at $43.09

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.09.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,581 shares of company stock worth $1,092,266. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.