Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $46.80

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 435,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,767. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $894.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.