Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $85.12

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.12.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

II-VI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,016. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $100.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,303.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth $769,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at $289,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at $174,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

