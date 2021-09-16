Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) PT at $145.14

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $130.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,895. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.83. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

