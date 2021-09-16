Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Target Price at $68.08

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

