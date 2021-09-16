Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Target Price at C$1.84

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC raised shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

