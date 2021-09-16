Analyzing ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) & Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ultralife and ACON S2 Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACON S2 Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultralife presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.79%. Given Ultralife’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of ACON S2 Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and ACON S2 Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73% ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and ACON S2 Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.12 $5.23 million N/A N/A ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Summary

Ultralife beats ACON S2 Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

About ACON S2 Acquisition

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

