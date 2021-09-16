Analyzing Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alector and PharmaCyte Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.10 million 92.99 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -9.90 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector.

Volatility and Risk

Alector has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alector and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alector presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.88%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.29% -44.33%

Summary

Alector beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

