Analyzing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 24.67% 10.32% 1.05% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $66.93 million 2.85 $8.33 million N/A N/A Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

