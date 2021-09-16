Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,394.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Andes Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corp is engaged in the operation of leased mineral properties, which mines for mineral resources. It develops and produces gold assets in Ecuador and some areas in South America. The company was founded by Alejandro Diaz on July 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

