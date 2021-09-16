Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Davis Select Financial ETF accounts for 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 2.34% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,995,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000.

NASDAQ:DFNL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,897. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

