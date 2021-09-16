Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 5,798 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5,967.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at $295,000.

VFVA stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.46. 8,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38.

