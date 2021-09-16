Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $5,737,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.61. 59,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,605. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $146.45 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.09 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.