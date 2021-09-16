Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $913,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,358 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

