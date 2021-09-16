Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,860. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

