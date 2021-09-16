ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Holdings Decreased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

