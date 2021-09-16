Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew Sells 3,500 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANNX stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $829.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.39. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

