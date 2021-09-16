Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew Sells 3,500 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ANNX stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $829.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.39. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
