Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Up 230.3% in August

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 230.3% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medicines to treat serious and life threatening diseases. It offers Sollpura and blisibimod to treat diseases such as exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and Immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

