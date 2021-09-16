Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Up 230.3% in August

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 230.3% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Anthera Pharmaceuticals
