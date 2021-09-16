AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells $98,290.71 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00.
AppFolio stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.80. 91,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.21. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth $270,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
