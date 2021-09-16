Apriem Advisors Acquires 122 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apriem Advisors increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

ABBV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,322. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

