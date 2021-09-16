Apriem Advisors Buys 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $16.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,887.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,767.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,470.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

