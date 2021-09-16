Apriem Advisors Buys 300 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 64,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 304.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

