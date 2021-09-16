Apriem Advisors Sells 41 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apriem Advisors lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $28.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,860.16. 44,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,728.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,431.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

