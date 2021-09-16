Apriem Advisors Sells 90 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.53. The company had a trading volume of 39,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,129. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $133.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

