Arepacoin Price Up 16.6% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 66.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $63,529.47 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,178,839 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

