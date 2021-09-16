Argus Raises Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $105.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE ITGR opened at $93.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,341. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

