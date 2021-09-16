Arionum Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Arionum has a total market cap of $76,345.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,905.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.28 or 0.07519605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00401066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.49 or 0.01339092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00122230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00543359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00558256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.57 or 0.00328917 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars.

