Arizona State Retirement System Takes $209,000 Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 329,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169,871 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $28.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

