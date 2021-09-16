Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.