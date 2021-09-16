ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 320,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,720. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27.

