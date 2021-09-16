Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.