ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $344.01 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. ASD has a total market cap of $344.01 million and $3.59 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00140566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00795043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046706 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

