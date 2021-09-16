ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

